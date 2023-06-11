Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Justin Trudeau on a surprise visit to Ukraine for talks on Saturday, 10 June.

The Ukrainian president and the Canadian prime minister held a briefing in Kyiv following an extended meeting.

Mr Trudeau has announced that Canada will provide C$500m (£297m) in new military aid for Ukraine.

The announcement comes after the collapse of the Kakhovka dam which caused severe flooding in Kherson, prompting the evacuation of thousands of people.

Mr Trudeau was accompanied on his second trip to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February 2022 by deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland.