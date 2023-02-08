Independent TV
Showing now | News
Moment MPs cheer and applaud Zelensky ahead of parliament address
Volodymyr Zelensky was greeted by cheers and applause from MPs as he arrived in the UK parliament.
The Ukrianian president made a surprise visit on Wednesday, 8 February, in his first trip to the UK since Russia invaded his country.
His visit comes just a few weeks before the beginning of the war reaches its first anniversary.
Mr Zelensky is also due to visit Ukrainian troops.
Rishi Sunak has announced plans to train Ukrainian pilots so they will be able to fly ophisticated Nato-standard jets, which was a key request from Mr Zelensky.
