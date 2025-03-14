Inside the Ukrainian family homes destroyed by Russian bomb strike in Kherson

Residential buildings were damaged after Russia hit Ukraine's southern city of Kherson with four guided bombs late on Wednesday, 13 March.

One person was injured, and several administrative buildings, six private houses, and a multi-story building were damaged.

Footage showed a damaged residential building surrounded by debris and interiors of apartments in ruins.

Local resident Natalia said: "I heard the (wall) was collapsing, then it started to fall. Before that, on March 1, we had a terrible shelling, 12 air raids. Yesterday we just fixed the windows, today everything was blown out."