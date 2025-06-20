This is the moment Texas police discovered over two dozen undocumented migrants ‘crammed’ into a truck during a crash investigation.

After being stopped over a minor crash, Silvia Patricia Santamaria, told Department of Public Safety troopers she was driving to Houston after picking up two mattresses in Alton. Body cam shows the trooper relaying the information to another officer, appearing to be suspicious of her story.

The officers then find 25 illegal immigrants they described as being ‘crammed inside a small corner of the box truck’, hiding behind mattresses: 12 males, 12 females, and one 11-year-old child. All were given a medical evaluation before being referred to US Border Patrol.

Santamaria was arrested and charged with 25 counts of smuggling.