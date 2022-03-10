US Air Force heavy bombers take off from RAF airbase in Gloucestershire

A pair of US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers departed from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Wednesday (9 March).

The planes, first introduced in 1955, can perform a variety of missions and reach subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet.

B-52 bombers are capable of carrying up to 32,000 kg of weapons, including nuclear or precision-guided conventional ordnance.

The aircraft took off to fly over Wales and the southwest coast of England, according to Cpl. Lee Matthews.

Four of the jets are currently stationed at RAF Fairford.

