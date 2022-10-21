Moment 12ft tiger shark rides wave directly under oblivious surfer

A huge tiger shark swam directly under an oblivious surfer in waters off the coast of Hawaii.

Footage captured on Lewis Watton’s drone over Ewa Beach on 16 October, shows the 12-foot-long predator swimming among a group of surfers.

The shark glided directly under one of the group, who had been paddling on a surfboard with his arms outstretched just moments before.

“The surfer did not know what happened. He continued to surf for a while after the incident,” Mr Watton said.

“The shark was big and beautiful... It didn’t seem aggressive at all.”

Sign up for our newsletters.