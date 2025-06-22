US President Donald Trump has announced US military strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, which he claims were successful.

Addressing the public he said, sites Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan had been “totally and completely obliterated.”

Calling Iran the "bully of the middle east," he called for peace, warning the next attack would be far easier if they didn't comply.

Israel launched attacks against Iran on June 13, claiming the country was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons.

At least 657 people have been killed in Iran with another 2,037 wounded according to a report from the Associated Press.

Iran then retaliated with its own series of airstrikes.