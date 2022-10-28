What’s at stake in the 2022 midterms?

Democrats have controlled both chambers of Congress and the presidency for the last two years, but they may not have such consolidated power for much longer.

Democrats are working to hold their ground, campaigning on maintaining access to abortion as Republicans look favoured to win the House of Representatives on 8 November due to the frustration over the economy.

Republicans are also contesting to take back control of the Senate, which is the currently equally split chamber

This video explains how the midterms could shape the House and Senate.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.