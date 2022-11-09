Craziest moments from US midterm election night

The US midterms concluded on Tuesday, 8 November, after a hectic campaign trail for Democrats and Republicans.

This year’s elections saw 35 of 100 Senate and all 435 House seats up for grabs, with Democrats performing stronger than expected , retaining a number of key seats thought to be in danger.

Standout moments from the contest include Arizona GOP candidate Kari Lake promising to be a “nightmare” for journalists, Mike Lindell claiming “90 per cent of the country votes Republican,” and Tudor Dixon refusing to concede the Michigan governor’s race.

Sign up to our politics newsletter here.