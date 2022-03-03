Jen Psaki fires back at Fox News reporter over US domestic oil prices

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, fired back at a Fox News reporter who questioned why the US won't improve "domestic production" of oil.

"Do you think the oil companies don't have enough money to drill on the places that have been pre-approved?" Ms Psaki said when asked by Jacqui Heinrich if there is anything Joe Biden's administration can do to get US providers back to "pre-pandemic levels".

"I would point that question to them and we can talk about it tomorrow when you learn more," she added.

