Democrat’s campaign ad paints picture of life after abortion ban

California representative Eric Swalwell has released a campaign ad that paints a picture of what life could be like in states that outlaw abortion.

The video shows a family sitting down for dinner when two police officers knock on the door.

They ominously announce that the mother is under arrest for unlawful termination and she will have to submit to a physical examination.

“As a former prosecutor, I’ve given a lot of thought about what it will look like for women as the MAGA abortion bans are enforced,” the video description on his YouTube page reads.

Sign up for our newsletters.