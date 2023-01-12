Pete Buttigieg says cyber attack ‘isn’t ruled out’ after all US flights grounded

Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday did not rule out a “cyberattack” as the cause of a massive system outage that grounded all aircraft in the US.

Normal air traffic operations have resumed after flights were halted yesterday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said, but the transportation secretary refused to be drawn on what caused the issue.

“We’re not prepared to rule that out,” Mr Buttigieg told MSNBC when asked whether domestic or foreign actors could have disrupted the system.

“There is no direct indication of any type of external or nefarious activity,” he added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.