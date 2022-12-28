Niagara Falls has partially frozen due to extreme cold weather, as a massive winter storm hit much of the Midwest and northern US.

Stunning drone footage shows thick layers of ice and snow around Niagara Falls, located at the border between the province of Ontario in Canada and the state of New York.

Visitors are also seen enjoying the natural beauty of the area, which has been transformed into a winter wonderland in recent days.

While the iconic falls never fully freeze over, a crust of ice has formed over the rushing water.

