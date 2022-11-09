US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents intercepted a gun stuffed inside a raw chicken after a passenger attempted to get the weapon through security at a Florida airport.

The agency said the attempt was foiled at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airport.

“We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time,” the TSA said in a pun-filled Instagram post.

“This idea wasn’t even half-baked; it was raw, greasy and obviously unsupervised. The only roast happening here is this poor packing choice!”

