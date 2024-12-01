Multiple police officers thwarted by runaway pig

Police in Utah spent Thanksgiving chasing down a runaway pig, who thwarted multiple officers' attempts to control it.

Footage posted on the Springville Police Department's social media pages on Thursday (28 November) shows Wilbur the escapee swine running through a residential area of the city.

The pig had escaped from a home nearby.

Footage showed an officer diving onto the ground to try and catch Wilbur, who was eventually caught by the officer's colleague.

"Wilbur was a little Thanksgiving miracle for everyone on shift, and we all now know the true meaning of the season," police said.