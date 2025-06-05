Watch the moment an 11-year-old girl in China miraculously saved her younger sister from a runaway vehicle.

CCTV footage shows an electric cabin scooter gaining speed as it drives into a nearby restaurant.

Smashing through the entrance, the runaway vehicle heads straight towards the toddler, who is saved by her sister who runs towards the child and pulls her out of the way with less than a second to spare.

The driver in Henan town apologised and paid the restaurant for any damages.