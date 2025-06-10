Greta Thunberg says she was ‘kidnapped’ from Gaza aid boat by Israel

Greta Thunberg has spoken out following her deportation from Israel, accusing the country of committing an “illegal act” by “kidnapping” the 12 activists in international waters.

The Madleen, a UK-flagged boat carrying a limited amount of humanitarian aid, was intercepted by Israel off the coast of Egypt on Monday (9 June). Some of the passengers have been deported whilst others remain in Israel.

Speaking to reporters after landing in Paris on Tuesday (10 June), the climate change campaigner dismissed videos of Israel giving food to the The Freedom Flotilla Coalition activists onboard the vessel as a “PR stunt”.

“We were illegally attacked and kidnapped by Israel and taken against our will there where we were detained,” said Thunberg. “Some of us have been deported but some are still there.”