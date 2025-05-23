Martin Lewis reveals real energy bill savings in withering OFGEM price cap assessment

Martin Lewis has dismissed OFGEM’s claim of average annual household savings of £129 following a 7% price cap drop as ‘totally misleading’.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on the morning of the announcement (23 May), Lewis explained the figure is based on an annual saving - but the price cap is reviewed every quarter.

“OFGEM quotes this ‘typical use’ figure which is meaningless because nobody is average - almost everyone is above average or below average on their use,” Lewis said.

“You can’t save £129 a year because the price cap only lasts three months and it’ll move again in October.”

The finance guru revealed a ‘far better way’ to calculate savings - based on every £100 spent now, versus in July, when the price cap changes come into effect.