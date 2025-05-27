An early passenger of the doomed Oceangate Titan sub has revealed emails he sent warning of potential flaws in the submersible’s hull were ignored for over a year.

Speaking on the documentary Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster (BBC Two, 27 May), submersible expert Karl Stanley claimed to have come within ‘a few percentage points of implosion’ after hearing loud cracking sounds in the carbon fiber hull during a 2.5 mile deep test dive in the Bahamas in 2019.

Giving evidence to the Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation, Stanley said of his subsequent correspondence with Oceangate CEO Stockton Rush: “I was very much concerned, that I kept sending him emails for over a year. And I didn’t even know a fraction of what we know now.

“I feel this exchange of emails strained our relationship.”