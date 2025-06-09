Watch: Donald Trump ignores Britain as he claims the US ‘won World War II’

President Donald Trump ignored Britain’s contribution as he claimed the United States ‘won World War II.’

While responding to a question about his military parade on Flag Day, he began recounting conversations he’d had with various world leaders celebrating VE Day.

He gave some credit to Russia, claiming they lost “51 million people” - most estimates put it at between 22 and 25 million people - and repeated his false claim that Adolf Hitler gave a speech at he Eiffel Tower while minimising the French effort.

But there was no mention of Britain’s contribution - despite Trump having a bust of wartime leader Winston Churchill in the Oval Office.