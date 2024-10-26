A furious Vladimir Putin blasted BBC journalist Steve Rosenberg when challenged at a post BRICS press conference.

Putin was asked whether the Ukraine war went against the values put forward by the BRICS of justice, regional stability and security, and a fair world on Thursday (24 October).

It was the final question introduced by Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov who smiled as he claimed the BBC was “a rare guest these days”.

Putin hit back at the question saying: “Is it fair that for years our (Western) partners for years ignored our constant appeals not to expand NATO to the East? To lie to our face and violate all their obligations... to get into Ukraine and build military bases?”