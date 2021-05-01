Volunteers sort through Ukrainian refugee donations at London club

Footage shows endless volunteers sorting through donations to be sent to refugees affected by the ongoing attacks on Ukraine.

The clip was filmed at the Klub Orla Bialego (White Eagle Club) in Balham, south London.

Volunteers sorted through bags and bags of items given by people all across the city at the Polish community centre.

The donations will all be sent oversees to aid the Ukrainian refugees affected by the Russian invasion.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters