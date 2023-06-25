Wagner’s rebellion against Putin: What happened?

In the space of just 24 hours, the relationship between Vladimir Putin and the mercenary Wagner Group had reached breaking point.

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claims Putin’s soldiers had killed paramilitary troops in Ukraine.

Putin responded, calling the march by Wagner troops towards Moscow, “Treason”.

But what happened on the weekend that nearly saw a full-scale mutiny on the streets of Moscow?

The Independent reveals the timeline that lead to Putin’s biggest domestic challenge since he launched an illegal offensive on Ukraine.