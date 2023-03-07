Drone footage shows scene of fatal Cardiff car crash

Drone footage shows the scene where a fatal car crash left three people dead and two others hospitalised with serious injuries.

All five victims, three women and two men, had last been seen in Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday after a night out.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the crash involving the Volkswagen Tiguan.

The women, Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21, were last seen in Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday.

Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32, both from Cardiff, who were also reported as missing.

Sign up for our newsletters.