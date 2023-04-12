Watch the moment Russia test-launches ‘new intercontinental ballistic missile’

Russia has tested a “new intercontinental ballistic missile” launch, the country’s defence ministry said.

According to a statement released on Telegram on Wednesday, 12 April, the missile was test launched at Kapustin Yar, a rocket launch complex in Astrakhan Oblast.

“The purpose of the launch was to test promising combat equipment for intercontinental ballistic missiles. The launch proved the efficiency of the design and technical solutions,” a post said.

“The missile warhead engaged a target at the Sary Shagan firing range (Republic of Kazakhstan). The objectives of the launch were fully reached,” it continued.

