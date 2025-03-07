Moment lorry driver causes £40,000 damage to Grade II-listed memorial

The moment a lorry driver destroyed a Grade II-listed 1800s William Gladstone memorial in Warwickshire was caught on video.

The man, from Birmingham, took a wrong turn onto Church Lane, Lea Marston, and failed to conduct a multiple-point turn which resulted in him reversing at speed into the Gladstone Cross Monument.

He then ran over part of the column, causing irreparable damage.

The driver pleaded guilty in court on the 5th March 2025. He was given 7 points on his driving license and ordered to pay £246 in costs and fines.

Warwickshire Rural Crime Team said the rebuilding process will be "expensive and elongated," with restoration estimated to cost £40,000.