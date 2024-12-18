Diane Abbott accuses Starmer of ‘breaking promise’ to Waspi women in heated PMQs

Labour MP Diane Abbott accused Sir Keir Starmer of “breaking a promise” following his party’s controversial decision not to pay compensation to 3.8 million Waspi women.

The Mother of the House told the Commons that Waspi women “fought one of the most sustained and passionate campaigns for justice that I can remember”, during a heated Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (18 December).

Ms Abbott said: “We did promise them that we would give them justice. I understand the issue about the cost but does the prime minister really understand how let down Waspi women feel today?”