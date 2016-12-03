Watch: Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar brands Nigel Farage ‘a pathetic little man’

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has labeled Nigel Farage ‘a clown’ and ‘pathetic’ in response to a Reform UK campaign advert accusing Sarwar of ‘introducing sectarianism to Scottish politics’.

“The reality is, this is just a pathetic little man, hungry for attention, trying to bring his brand of divisive politics and hate into Scotland,” Sarwar told the Press Association.

The ad, which was played at a Reform party press conference on Tuesday (27 May) ahead of a Holyrood by-election next week, shows clips of Sarwar calling for more South Asian representation in politics, along with text on screen claiming he would ‘prioritise’ the Pakistani community - despite Mr Sarwar not making such a suggestion during the speech.

Both Labour and Scottish Minister John Swinney have described the video as ‘racist’.