Households to see largest increase in water bills in almost 20 years

Households in England and Wales are to face the largest increase to their water bills in almost two decades from April, an industry body has said.

Bills are expected to rise by 7.5 per cent, to an average £448 per year, according to Water UK.

The body said that the increase would amount to an extra 8p per day or an average £31 more on last year’s charges.

Water UK has argued that bills remained lower in real terms than they were a decade ago, and that this year’s increase reflected higher energy costs.

