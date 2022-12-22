Child falls into underground water tank while playing outside, miraculously survives

A child miraculously survived falling into an underground water tank while playing outside in India on 19 December.

The young boy in Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh, jumped onto the lid of the tank and disappeared after falling straight through.

His stunned brother dismounted from the bike he was riding to try and see where his sibling had vanished to.

As the boy screamed and cried from the tank, his sibling ran to go and get help.

Thankfully the tank was almost empty and the boy survived.

