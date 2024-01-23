Huge wave tears down restaurant doors while diners enjoy meals

A huge wave was filmed hitting a restaurant on Roi-Namur in the Marshall Islands, flooding at least a third of the island on Saturday night, 20 January.

The waves burst through the doors of the Outrigger Bar and water flooded the restaurant, which sits on the site of a US Army base in the region.

Footage taken by Erik D. Hanson, a diver living nearby in the Kwajalein Atoll, captures the moment the wave crashes into the building, breaking down the restaurant doors and sweeping furniture and people off their feet.

Minor injuries were suffered, but an official from the US Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll confirmed that all personnel on the island are accounted for.

Roi Namur residents were evacuated and left a small team behind to assess the damage and begin restoring essential services.