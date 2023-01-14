Cat appears unimpressed by flooding in Shrewsbury back garden

A cat was less than impressed by the sight of her flooded back garden in Shrewsbury.

Footage shows Autumn looking outside after the River Severn burst its banks following heavy rainfall.

“I’ve been here for 19 years and the past three years has been the worst we’ve experienced,” owner Chris Allen told the PA news agency.

On Friday morning, 13 January the Environment Agency recorded the river peak as 4.57 metres at Welsh Bridge.

