China: Changchun covered in yellow haze as sandstorm shrouds city

The sky above Changchun, China, turned a brownish-orange hue on Thursday 28 March as a sandstorm shrouded the city.

Footage shows a number of people walking along a street in Jilin’s capital, as the camera pans toward the tinted sky.

The sandstorm was attributed to the melting of snow in the central and western regions of Inner Mongolia and southern Mongolia, according to the Jilin Provincial Meteorological Bureau.

Rising temperatures and sustained strong winds dispersed sand and dust from the exposed bare soil on the ground, affecting several provinces and cities in the northern regions.