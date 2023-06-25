Independent TV
Family of raccoons rescued after getting stranded in underpass flooding
A family of raccoons were rescued from a flooded underpass after severe storms swept through Colorado.
The Boulder Police Department shared a video of an officer saving the animals, at least one of which was hanging from the pedestrian bridge.
A passersby saw the raccoons in distress amid the flooding and called the authorities, which later attended the scene on 15 June.
“The strong storms can catch anyone by surprise, including this family of raccoons that were in an underpass,” Boulder Police tweeted alongside the video.
“Thankfully community members saw them and called Boulder Police Animal Protection to help before they drowned.”
02:09