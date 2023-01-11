Trapped motorist rescued from floodwater in California desert city of Palm Springs

Californian firefighters rescued a trapped motorist from their car that had become stuck in floodwater in a desert city.

This footage shows the moment the first responders reached the vehicle to save the stranded driver in Palm Springs.

Fast-flowing floodwater can be seen gushing past the crew as they carried out their rescue mission on Tuesday, 11 January.

The state has been swept by severe storms that have brought heavy flooding, killing at least 17, according to local news reports.

