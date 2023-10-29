Hastings hit by flash flooding as shopping centre evacuated

Hastings was hit by flash flooding on Saturday (28 October) following torrential rain.

Social media footage showed streets submerged by water and deep floodwater inside the entrance to Priory Meadow Shopping Centre.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were assisting with the situation on Station Road.

The Environment Agency has 39 flood warnings in place, meaning flooding should be expected, from north-east to south-west England.

Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud said some areas could see highs of 50 to 70mm with some strong, gusty winds.