Severe flooding hits Ireland as thunderstorms mark end of heatwave

Flash flooding has hit Ireland as thunderstorms marked the end of a heatwave on Monday, 15 August.

Footage from Carlow shows floodwater pooling in the streets of Tullow, and firefighters pumping water in Carlow town.

Met Eireann, Ireland's meteorological service, extended a status orange thunderstorm weather warning until 10pm on Monday night for Munster and parts of Leinster, including Dublin.

A reading of 35mm of rain per hour was recorded in Mallow, County Cork, as rain hammered down over the country.

