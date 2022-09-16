Italian firefighters rescue 'dozens' of stranded residents after fatal flooding

Firefighters rescued people by boat as flooding hit parts of Italy overnight on 16 September, killing at least ten people.

Authorities said that rescuers continued to search for three people who were still missing.

The civil protection agency said that around 400mm (15.17 inches) of rain fell within two to three hours.z

Emergency services worked through the night to rescue people who took refuge on the roofs of houses and trees in Senigallia.

