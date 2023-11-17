Crane falls from high-rise as 6.9-magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines

A crane on top of a high-rise building fell to the ground as a 6.9-magnitude earthquake rocked the Philippines on Friday, 17 November.

This video shows the construction equipment collapsing on top of the building in Davao City.

Further footage captures parts of a roof collapsing at a shopping centre in General Santos.

No immediate tsunami threat was triggered as a result of the offshore quake, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

However, aftershocks and potential damage are to be expected.