Moment snooker players run for their lives as earthquake hits the Philippines

Snooker players ran for their lives when a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the Philippines on the afternoon of Tuesday, 7 March.

Footage shows the participants immersed in games at a snooker hall in Tagum, pausing when they felt tremors.

As the tremors grew stronger, the players fled outside.

The quake was measured at a depth of 10km and centred 8km southeast of New Bataan municipality.

The Philippines is located inside the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, where the majority of Earth’s volcano eruptions and earthquakes happen.

