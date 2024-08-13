Weather presenter stops report mid-broadcast after suffering panic attack live on-air

**_If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch._** A weather presenter was forced to stop his broadcast when he suffered a panic attack live on-air.

ABC News Breakfast presenter Nate Byrne alerted his colleagues Lisa Millar and Michael Rowland, telling them he needed to take a break after feeling the onset of a panic attack on Tuesday (13 August).

Byrne said: “I’m actually going to need to stop for a second.

“Some of you may know that I occasionally get affected by some panic attacks, and actually that’s happening right now.”

Millar mentioned a piece Byrne had written two years ago about experiencing panic attacks on air, and said: I reckon we might re-up it so you can have a bit of a read because it’s fantastic .”