Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:01
Weather presenter stops report mid-broadcast after suffering panic attack live on-air
**_If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch._** A weather presenter was forced to stop his broadcast when he suffered a panic attack live on-air.
ABC News Breakfast presenter Nate Byrne alerted his colleagues Lisa Millar and Michael Rowland, telling them he needed to take a break after feeling the onset of a panic attack on Tuesday (13 August).
Byrne said: “I’m actually going to need to stop for a second.
“Some of you may know that I occasionally get affected by some panic attacks, and actually that’s happening right now.”
Millar mentioned a piece Byrne had written two years ago about experiencing panic attacks on air, and said: I reckon we might re-up it so you can have a bit of a read because it’s fantastic .”
Up next
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
06:12
Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker
02:17
How did social media fuel the Southport rioters?
06:41
How to train like an Olympian: TeamGB’s Adam Burgess on decisions
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
06:02
How to spend your summer in Scotland
00:48
Fighter jets escort Taiwan’s Olympic athletes home after Paris Games
00:52
‘Cotton candy burritos’: The US’s latest bizarre stadium food
00:49
Tom Daley cries as he explains reasons behind Olympic retirement
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:54
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall
01:24
Strictly Come Dancing 2024: Who will be taking to ballroom?
01:12
New Banksy artwork revealed in London as mystery murals continue
01:34
Watch: Recap of every Banksy artwork that has popped up in last week
00:26
Rihanna shares rare glimpse of baby son in new Target ad
00:41
Four American flamingo chicks hatch at Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo
00:26
Rihanna shares rare glimpse of baby son in new Target ad
00:19
Robert Rinder shocks GMB colleagues by breakdancing live on air
00:52
Moment bison stampede metres away from family’s car
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32