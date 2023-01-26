Watch moment massive chunk of West Bay cliff falls onto beach

Shocking footage shows the moment a massive chunk of the West Bay cliff fell down onto a Dorset beach.

This video showing the collapse on 18 January was shared by Environment Agency.

It came following days of heavy rainfall, and Dorset Council launched an investigation into the incident that day, according to local reports.

The path was made to be safe for walkers once more after the ground was secured and the area was once again stable.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.