Satellite imagery shows comparison in snowfall between 2022 and 2023

Satellite imagery from Zoom Earth shows a side-by-side comparison of snowfall between December 2021 and January 2022, and the same period of time one year later.

This winter has been unprecedentedly warm, with new record temperatures being set across Europe.

Vysokaje, Berlarus, saw a record temperature of 16.4C, beating the country’s previous January record by 4.5C.

Elsewhere in unseasonably warm weather, low snowfall has been seen in the Apls which has caused a shortage of snow for ski resorts.

Sign up for our newsletters.