Tornado destroys building in 10 seconds as it rips through South Carolina

A tornado destroyed a South Carolina building in ten seconds, dramatic footage shows.

The terrifying scene in Bamburg County unfolded after a storm moved through on Tuesday, 9 January.

Jeff Deibel, of WBSC Radio Bamberg who provided this footage, told The Independent the local community is facing a "major challenge" in the wake of the storm which caused flooding and downed power lines according to WCIV.

A tornado was confirmed to have touched down by the National Weather Service (NWS).