Torrential rain triggers landslide on major South Korea highway

A highway was blocked by a major landslide triggered by torrential rain in South Korea on Thursday (17 July).

Footage showed mud and debris covering a road as emergency crews and heavy machinery worked to clear the scene in Dangjin, South Chungcheong.

Downpours resulted in record rainfall in the area and more wet weather was forecast for Thursday night, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

Around 403 schools were closed and 166 reported property damage from the heavy rain, the Ministry of Education said.