Forecasters have warned that Super Typhoon Mawar could reach a category five storm with sustained winds of at least 150mph before it makes landfall in Guam. The National Weather Service (NWS) placed the entire island under a flash flood warning on Wednesday, 24 May.

Forty-four schools and 2 hospitals could potentially be exposed to the extreme weather, the NWS said.

On Tuesday, residents in low-lying, flood-prone and coastal areas were ordered by officials to leave their homes and seek shelter in higher areas no later than 6pm.

