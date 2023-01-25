A powerful tornado battered parts of Texas on Tuesday, flipping a large truck on its side in the middle of a highway.

Footage from the Sam Houston Tollway shows the lorry resting on its side as traffic passes by in both directions.

Other roads around Houston were left flooded after rain “hammered” parts of the city, with vehicles seen driving through the water.

Structural damage from the tornado in Pasadena, about 15 miles southeast of Houston, was described as “catastrophic” by local police chief Josh Bruegger.

