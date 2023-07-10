Heavy rainfall and flooding has swept through countries across the world, including Spain, India and the United States, in recent days and weeks.

New York is bracing for what could be its worst flooding since Hurricane Ida in 2021, as powerful thunderstorms killed at least one person.

Meanwhile, India’s capital New Delhi this weekend recorded the highest single-day rainfall in July since 1982 and the third-highest single-day rainfall since 1958.

Flooding and torrential rain also hit Spain and Japan just days before US president Joe Biden and King Charles III sat down to discuss the climate crisis at Windsor Castle.