Wes Streeting calls doctors’ union ‘moaning minnies’ over strike

Wes Streeting has accused the British Medical Association (BMA) of acting like “moaning minnies” over the doctors’ strike.

Speaking to Sophy Ridge on Sky News on Wednesday (3 December), the health secretary criticised the union for opposing the government’s plans to expand online access to GP appointments.

Mr Streeting said that 98.7 per cent of GP practices now offer online booking, and that patient satisfaction with family doctors has risen from 60 per cent to 75 per cent since Labour took office.

He argued that the BMA should be celebrating this progress, but instead is “sat in the corner like moaning Minnies.”

The BMA has confirmed that resident doctors will stage a five-day strike in the run-up to Christmas, walking out from 7am on 17 December until 7am on 22 December.