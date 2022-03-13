Newborn white rhino named Queenie to mark the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee

A newborn white rhino has been named Queenie to mark the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee year.

The Cotswold Wildlife Park and Gardens in Burford, Oxfordshire, shared videos of Queenie shortly after she was born.

Queenie bounds around a paddock after being freed from her enclosure for the first time.

The calf, named to honour the 70th year of the Queen’s service on the throne, was also seen running around her mother’s feet and examining a large boulder.

